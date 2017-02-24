LG's ultralight Gram laptops now available starting at $1,000

One of the most exciting things we saw at CES 2017 was LG's 14-inch Gram laptop, particularly because of its lightweight design (2.3 pounds). Today, the company announced that the device is now available, along with the 13.3 and 15.6-inch versions. Regardless of which screen size you choose, they all feature Intel's 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors and 1080p IPS displays. The cheapest model costs $1,000 and comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, but it does lack a touchscreen. You can also get the 14-inch with these specs for $200 more.