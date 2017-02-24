Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG
save
Save
share

LG's ultralight Gram laptops now available starting at $1,000

For $1,700, you can get the model with all the bells and whistles.
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
30m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
176 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
LG

One of the most exciting things we saw at CES 2017 was LG's 14-inch Gram laptop, particularly because of its lightweight design (2.3 pounds). Today, the company announced that the device is now available, along with the 13.3 and 15.6-inch versions. Regardless of which screen size you choose, they all feature Intel's 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors and 1080p IPS displays. The cheapest model costs $1,000 and comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, but it does lack a touchscreen. You can also get the 14-inch with these specs for $200 more.

In case you want to go all out, there's a 15.6-inch Gram with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB solid-state drive. This top-of-the-line model is $1,700, or you can pay $500 less for a same-size unit with half the RAM and internal storage. If you're interested, head to LG's site and see which one of these Windows PCs makes the most sense for you.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file