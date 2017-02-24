Show More Results

Image credit: davidf via Getty Images
Lyft's biggest rollout takes it to 50 new cities

It's almost done with its expansion plans for 2017.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
8m ago in Transportation
davidf via Getty Images

Lyft has just announced its biggest expansion to date. The ride-sharing service is now available in over 50 new cities and four new states across the US. They're mostly located in the Midwest, but the list also includes a few other parts of the country. This rollout follows another expansion last month that brought the service to over 40 new locations -- in all, Lyft now operates in over 300 cities in the United States.

The company announced in January that it plans to establish its presence in 100 more places in the country before the end of 2017. It worked pretty quickly to achieve that goal, and it did so within a month, perhaps to capitalize on Uber's bad rep these days. Whatever Lyft's reason is, you can hail one in any of the 300-plus locations where the service now operates.

