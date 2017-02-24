'Runner 2' and other indie hits get rare physical releases

Later on, Choice Provisions and Limited Run will sell boxed versions of The Bit.Trip, Tharsis and Drive! Drive! Drive! Each of the limited run copies has nice-looking original artwork, adding to the collector (and fun) appeal. Pre-orders aren't allowed, and the company hasn't listed any prices yet, but Runner2 costs $15 on Steam as a download, so we'd guess a physical, limited edition would be more.

Badland and Thomas Happ Games will also be releasing Metroidvania-inspired Axiom Verge as a "Multiverse Edition" physical release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Wii U. The game received numerous awards when it launched in 2015, and Happ said that "as a solo developer, it's always been a dream of mine to see a game that I made end up on the store shelves."

The special edition will include "a copy of the game, a deluxe booklet with developer commentary and art, a double-sided poster, and an exclusive making-of documentary on DVD," the companies say. The DVD should be pretty interesting, as Happ developed the game all by himself over five years, including the programming, art, story and music.

The Multiverse edition will cost $30 (£25 in the UK) and arrive some time in the next quarter. There will also be a standard edition in a physical version with just the game for $19.99 and £14.99 in the UK.