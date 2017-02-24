You can now gamble while playing 'Frogger'

Fruit machines aren't the most exciting things, after all, since you're basically pumping coins into a random number generator with pre-programmed odds. That's not enough to draw millennial crowds, which is why the MGM Grand opened Level Up, a gamer-friendly lounge at its Vegas-based casino.



Late last year, Nevada's gaming control board opened up its regulations to allow businesses to test new gambling methods. This procedure, titled the New Innovation Beta, has enabled companies like Konami to test out machines that blend skill and luck. The Frogger machine was showcased across the weekend of February 18th and is now available to play with a $2 minimum wager and the chance to win "true skill-based cash awards."



Should Frogger: Get Hoppin' become a success, expect plenty more gamer-friendly skill games to make their way into circulation. Although no matter how skillful a player you may be, it's probably best to remember that the house will always win in the end.