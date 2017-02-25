2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid pumps out 680 horsepower

Porsche's most powerful Panamera ever is set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show. And in a nod to the times, and Porsche's own green car strategy, it's a plug-in hybrid.
The 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will pack a total of 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque from a powertrain that features a 4.0-liter 550-hp V8 and a 136-hp electric motor. A 14.1-kilowatt-lithium-ion battery pack provides the juice, and the car can travel about 31 miles on just electricity. All of the low-end torque allows this big hybrid to hit 60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds en route to a top speed of a 192 mph.
An eight-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and standard all-wheel drive round out the propulsion system. The battery takes 12 hours to charge on a 120-volt 10-amp plug, but fewer than three hours using a 240-volt, 40-amp socket.
So as the numbers bear out, this hybrid will indeed be capable. It will also feature the company's latest luxury features, like a 12.3-inch touchscreen with the Porsche Communication Management system. An air suspension, ceramic composite brakes, the Sport Chrono package, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus are among the included features. The hybrid comes in a standard wheelbase, starting at $185,450, and an executive wheelbase ($195,850). It hits dealers by the end of the year.
