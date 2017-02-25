2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid pumps out 680 horsepower

An eight-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and standard all-wheel drive round out the propulsion system. The battery takes 12 hours to charge on a 120-volt 10-amp plug, but fewer than three hours using a 240-volt, 40-amp socket.

So as the numbers bear out, this hybrid will indeed be capable. It will also feature the company's latest luxury features, like a 12.3-inch touchscreen with the Porsche Communication Management system. An air suspension, ceramic composite brakes, the Sport Chrono package, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus are among the included features. The hybrid comes in a standard wheelbase, starting at $185,450, and an executive wheelbase ($195,850). It hits dealers by the end of the year.



