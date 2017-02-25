We're live from BlackBerry Mobile's MWC 2017 press conference!

And so it begins. The first big press conference of MWC 2017 is all about BlackBerry, specifically the so-called "Mercury." We were pretty big fans when we first met the QWERTY keyboard-packing phone at CES, a lot of you were too -- hopefully today's press conference sheds a lot more light on what's running inside of it and we can get our hands on one. With any luck, TCL and BlackBerry Mobile will have a few surprises for us, too, but we'll just have to wait and see: the event starts at 7PM here in Barcelona, 1PM Eastern and 10AM on the west coast.\n\nClick here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.