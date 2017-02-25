BlackBerry's 'Mercury' phone is now the KEYone

The keyboard is more than just a simple typing machine. It also serves as a touch-sensitive control pad, making it easier to adjust the cursor in long-winded emails and text documents. All 52 letter keys can also be programmed to launch specific apps when you tap or long-press them. F for Facebook, U for Uber, I for Instagram -- you get the idea. Above the nifty keys is a 4.5-inch, 1080p display, which is small by modern standards, but necessary to stop the phone from becoming a monster like the BlackBerry Passport. Buried inside is an impressive 3505mAh battery, which you can top up with "Boost," BlackBerry's take on fast charging.

The BlackBerry Mercury will be going on sale this April for $549/£499/€599. It'll be available worldwide through various retailers and carriers -- exclusively in black, of course.

