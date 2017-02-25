BlackBerry's 'Mercury' phone is now the KEYone

What was once known as the BlackBerry "Mercury" is now the KEYone. (Yeah, I don't like the name either.) At a press conference in Barcelona, TCL -- the new steward of BlackBerry's hardware efforts -- introduced, or rather re-introduced, its first Android handset with a QWERTY keyboard. It's a tall, enterprise-friendly smartphone with BlackBerry's DTEK software dumped on top of the OS. You can expect a fairly clean version of Android, but with the BlackBerry Hub and a few other apps aimed at business types. Clearly, this is a niche device -- unlike the DTEK50 and DTEK60, which ditched the physical keyboard, this is a phone for the BlackBerry purists.
The keyboard is more than just a simple typing machine. It also serves as a touch-sensitive control pad, making it easier to adjust the cursor in long-winded emails and text documents. All 52 letter keys can also be programmed to launch specific apps when you tap or long-press them. F for Facebook, U for Uber, I for Instagram -- you get the idea. Above the nifty keys is a 4.5-inch, 1080p display, which is small by modern standards, but necessary to stop the phone from becoming a monster like the BlackBerry Passport. Buried inside is an impressive 3505mAh battery, which you can top up with "Boost," BlackBerry's take on fast charging.
The BlackBerry Mercury will be going on sale this April for $549/£499/€599. It'll be available worldwide through various retailers and carriers -- exclusively in black, of course.
