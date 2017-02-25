iPhone muggers turn to phishing to access the device

Further, the link leads to exact replicas of Apple's and Find my iPhone's log-in pages. The couple even got a call from a Siri-like robotic voice asking them to look for the text message for more info about their "recovered" phone. Clearly, it's a well-thought-out scheme by tech-savvy muggers: rob people and then phish them to get their passwords.

The victim's husband wanted to get the word out, since the scheme can definitely dupe anyone who's not that familiar with phishing attempts. It's also a good reminder to switch on Find My iPhone, so you can lock or erase it remotely if anything like this happens.