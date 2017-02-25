iPhone muggers turn to phishing to access the device

If your phone was stolen or got lost somewhere, keep an eye out for any suspicious texts or emails: thieves and muggers could have a high-tech trick up their sleeves. A Brazilian woman who got robbed began receiving phishing attempts not long after the event. Her husband told Krebs on Security that he located the device using Find my iPhone and sent it text messages asking if he could buy it back. After that, he began receiving texts telling him that his iPhone had been found -- all he needed to do was click on a link to retrieve it.
Further, the link leads to exact replicas of Apple's and Find my iPhone's log-in pages. The couple even got a call from a Siri-like robotic voice asking them to look for the text message for more info about their "recovered" phone. Clearly, it's a well-thought-out scheme by tech-savvy muggers: rob people and then phish them to get their passwords.
The victim's husband wanted to get the word out, since the scheme can definitely dupe anyone who's not that familiar with phishing attempts. It's also a good reminder to switch on Find My iPhone, so you can lock or erase it remotely if anything like this happens.