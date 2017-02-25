Draft 5G specs lay the groundwork for a real standard

On the back end, cell sites should have a minimum of 20Gbps downstream and 10Gbps upstream to share with their connected users. The technology should also handle 1 million or more devices per square kilometer (about 0.38 square miles), although Ars Technica notes that this is more likely for low-demand Internet of Things devices rather than urban hubs full of smartphones.

There's the chance that these specs could change between now and when they're likely to be approved at an ITU meeting in November. Even if they do, though, this is a big step -- it gives carriers and equipment makers a target they can work with. While the hardware and a formal standard are still a ways off, the ball is finally rolling.