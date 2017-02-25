Show More Results

Our first look at the Nintendo Switch and 'Breath of the Wild'

Nintendo's new console and Zelda game are impressive, but questions remain.

Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    The Nintendo Switch is finally here, along with its most anticipated launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. We're still putting the new console through its paces, but we've put together a quick preview of the hardware and game to tide you over. In short: We're impressed. But the lack of networking functionality, among other features, so close to the console's launch has us worried if Nintendo is totally prepared. Check back for our full review of the Switch and Breath of the Wild next week.

