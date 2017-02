It's the end of February, which means we're back in Barcelona once again. For the next few days, we'll bringing you coverage of Mobile World Congress 2017 as the news breaks here in Spain. BlackBerry kicks things off with a press conference this evening before the likes of LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sony and many more take the stage at the start of the week. To easily follow all the announcements as they happen, click the link down below.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.