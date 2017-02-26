Huawei unveils its Leica-branded P10 and P10 Plus flagships

First, the basics. The P10 is equipped with a 5.1-inch, 1080p display, while its larger sibling rocks a 5.5-inch, WQHD panel. Both are coated in Gorilla Glass 5 and have an octa-core, Kirin 960 processor humming away underneath. The pair will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard; Huawei will, however, sell a version of the P10 Plus with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of memory too. A 3200mAh battery sits inside the P10, while a 3750mAh cell powers its large P10 Plus brother. Like previous models, both will support 'SuperCharge' for quick top ups.

The P10 is sporting what Huawei calls a "Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Pro Edition" setup. It consists of a F1.9 SUMMILUX-H lens and two sensors -- a 12-megapixel one for regular shots and a 20-megapixel sensor dedicated to monochrome imaging. Both are supported by optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a four-in-one hybrid autofocus system. Together, Huawei says this camera setup will deliver best-in-class landscape, portrait and macro shots. We'll reserve judgment until we've played with it ourselves.

In another step to boost its street-cred, Huawei has teamed up with Pantone for some exclusive color options: "Dazzling Blue" and "Greenery." The name alone could sway some creative types, but they're also interesting shades in their own right. If you're after something a little more subtle, however, both phones will be sold in ceramic white, dazzling gold, graphite black, mystic silver an rose gold too. (So. Many. Colors.)

Developing. More to follow...

Click here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.