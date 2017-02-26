Huawei reveals the Watch 2 at MWC 2017

The Watch 2 has a -- now typical -- 1.3-inch, 390 x 390 display, 4GB of storage (not all of that is available to users), and a 420mAh battery, which Huawei claims is good for two days general use, or 10 hours in "training" mode.

As you might expect, the Watch 2 comes with Android Wear 2, and there's an Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor calling the shots. There also appears to be a focus on the sports crowd, with many of the different color combinations touting a masculine, rugged-looking design and the inclusion of built-in GPS (and, of course, the now-standard heart rate monitor).

For those of you with finer tastes, Huawei's Watch 2 also comes in a special Porsche Design edition. The two companies already collaborated on a special edition P9 handset, and the Watch 2 edition will be the perfect complement to that handset, unsurprisingly, although there are no specific details on price or release for that.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.