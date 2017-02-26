Samsung's Gear VR returns with a motion controller

The controller, which looks nothing like Oculus' own Touch peripherals, also comes with a wrist strap, offering a Wii-esque form of safety against flying controllers. The new Gear VR headset packs in 42mm lenses with a 101-degree field of view and improved distortion correction tech to further reduce motion sickness, and if you don't need the controller, there's a strap built into the headset to house it. The controller itself doesn't need charging -- you just need to replace a AAA battery inside. A spokesperson says that more than 70 new controller titles are already in development, and existing touchpad apps will also work with the remote.

We'll be looking to strap on the new version as soon as we can, and see how it compares to Google's Daydream View, which also packed a controller. Expect to hear more from us soon!

