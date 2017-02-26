Staedtler and Samsung made an old-school pencil-like S Pen

Along with a pair of new tablets and some 5G equipment, Samsung unveiled a fresh new version of its S Pen stylus that looks incredibly familiar. The new stylus is just like German pencil maker Staedtler's Noris stylud, except it will most likely do everything Samsung's pen can. That includes detecting up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and working with the new slates to write and store memos even when the screen is off, as well as outline screenshots or annotate PDF documents. Nothing was announced on its price and availability yet, but those looking to mask their digital nativeness should be excited by the new option.

