The next wave of Moto Mods turn your phone into gamepad

Motorola is teaming up with Amazon's Alexa for a smartphone mod, but that's just one of a bunch of new hardware add-ons set to come to compatible Moto phones. The company's next wave includes a Moto-made battery extender (rather than the third-party options that are already on sale), a new charging adapter that connects to mods, allowing charge them separately from the phone, and there's also a wireless charging back for even more juice options. Finally, there's a gamepad that packs in four speakers, lights, and is already preloaded with games. The series of concepts that followed those were even more intriguing, however.
Motorola also teased a mod that takes up to four different SIM cards, and a very Lenovo-looking tablet add-on, a charger for all your Moto Mods, and a mini-printer that'll let you make physical copies of all those important selfies. There's also an unusual robotics platform mod that seems to attach to robots components. There's no release dates (or prices) for the new mods, let alone the concepts, but the takeaway seems to be that Motorola isn't finished with its modular ideas just yet.
