The next wave of Moto Mods turn your phone into gamepad

Motorola also teased a mod that takes up to four different SIM cards, and a very Lenovo-looking tablet add-on, a charger for all your Moto Mods, and a mini-printer that'll let you make physical copies of all those important selfies. There's also an unusual robotics platform mod that seems to attach to robots components. There's no release dates (or prices) for the new mods, let alone the concepts, but the takeaway seems to be that Motorola isn't finished with its modular ideas just yet.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.