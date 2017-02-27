Akai brings its iMPC music production app to Android devices

With iMPC, you can compose, edit and mix music on the go with your phone or tablet. The app supports up to eight audio or MIDI tracks and gives you the option of using built-in effects and overdubbing beats. There's also time correction and note repeat features on top of three different ways to record with the mobile software. You can use a Galaxy device's microphone, connect to another gadget via the 3.5mm jack or record directly from another music library with the iMPC's turntable interface. When the time comes, you can either export your work to the desktop MPC software or as a .WAV file.

At launch, iMPC will only be available for Android devices as an in-app purchase through Samsung's Soundcamp audio app. As you might expect, Akai says it worked directly with the phone and tablet maker to optimize the software for the newly announced Tab 3 and other Galaxy devices. If you happen to already own a Samsung gadget, iMPC is available for download now for £6. We've reached out to confirm US pricing and will update this post when we hear back.

