Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mat Smith, Engadget
save
Save
share

Huawei's fancy Porsche Design smartwatch isn't all that different

Built for the Chinese one-percenters, but very similar to the Watch 2.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
206 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Mat Smith, Engadget

Huawei's Watch 2 is getting a limited edition run, courtesy of Porsche Design. While we've already strapped on the company's basic Android Wear sequel, the VIP version was behind glass in a corner of one of many Huawei booths here at MWC. (This company takes Mobile World Congress very seriously.) While there's no price, Huawei's last collaboration with Porsche Design on its Mate 9 smartphone resulted in a limited-run phone that was four times the price of the muggle version, which gives us some idea. (The standard Huawei Watch 2 will hit retail for roughly $350, so multiply that a few times.) However much it does eventually cost, you will get a thick leather strap with red stitching for that outlay, and a specially engraved ceramic chronograph bezel. Other than that, it still looks a whole lot like the original Watch 2, albeit made for Asia's gui zu [one-percenters]. If Apple can do it, why not?

Gallery: Huawei Porsche Design Watch 2 at MWC 2017 | 6 Photos

6

Click here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file