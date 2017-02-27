Huawei's fancy Porsche Design smartwatch isn't all that different

Huawei's Watch 2 is getting a limited edition run, courtesy of Porsche Design. While we've already strapped on the company's basic Android Wear sequel, the VIP version was behind glass in a corner of one of many Huawei booths here at MWC. (This company takes Mobile World Congress very seriously.) While there's no price, Huawei's last collaboration with Porsche Design on its Mate 9 smartphone resulted in a limited-run phone that was four times the price of the muggle version, which gives us some idea. (The standard Huawei Watch 2 will hit retail for roughly $350, so multiply that a few times.) However much it does eventually cost, you will get a thick leather strap with red stitching for that outlay, and a specially engraved ceramic chronograph bezel. Other than that, it still looks a whole lot like the original Watch 2, albeit made for Asia's gui zu [one-percenters]. If Apple can do it, why not?