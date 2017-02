Huawei took much longer than 15 minutes to reveal it new P10 phones and version 2.0 of its smartwatch at MWC 2017. Lucky for you, you don't have to relive every minute of the event in order to recap all the important news. We've edited down to the crucial bits, so you only have to dedicate a few minutes to catching up on any details you might have missed.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.