Here's what you missed from the MWC 2017 press events

BlackBerry made a well-received return with the new KEYone handset at an event that was, strangely enough, hosted by a member of the media. LG unveiled its new flagship smartphone, which ditches modularity in favor of improving the essentials. Huawei and Pantone spent a really, really long time describing exactly what the inspiration for the unique colors of the new P10 smartphones are, and we even heard that about half of the people who lined up for the event didn't get to enter. Meanwhile, Samsung stole its own show, which ran smoothly despite a brief (and very polite) incident with a Greenpeace protester, by dropping an official date for the Galaxy S8 launch.

Still, the news that has been generating the most excitement at MWC so far is Nokia's revival of the beloved 3310 phone. At its keynote event, Nokia called the 3310 the "most meme-ed phone in the world," and had a real live choir vocalize the iconic startup tone before each executive took the stage. It's been a wild MWC so far, but we're not even nearly done with the news yet. Still, at least the big stuff is out of the way, and you can now catch up on all of it in one nifty supercut.

