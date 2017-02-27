MWC's best phones head-to-head: It's (mostly) about the display

While flagships may have been scarce at MWC this year, there were still more than a few notable smartphone announcements early in the week. We've put the biggest ones so far in a handy chart so you can compare specs, features and more to decide which one might be your next daily driver. Who knows, we may be in for a few surprises now that the show officially started, but for now, here's the five phone you need to know about from Barcelona.
|LG G6
|Sony Xperia XZ Premium
|Huawei P10
|Nokia 6 Arte Black edition
|BlackBerry KEYone
|Pricing
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|€259 (around $274)
|$549
|Known dimensions
|148.9 x 74.9 x 7.9 mm (5.86 x 2.91 x 0.31 inches)
|156 x 77 x 7.9 mm (6.14 x 3.03 x 0.31 inches)
|145.3 x 69.3 x 6.98 mm (5.72 x 2.73 x 0.27 inches)
|154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (6.06 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches)
|149 x 72.3 x 9.4 mm (5.87 x 2.85 x 0.37 inches)
|Weight
|163g (5.75 ounces)
|195g (6.88 ounces)
|145g (5.11 ounces)
|Not available
|Not available
|Screen size
|5.7 inches (144.78mm)
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|5.1 inches
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|4.5 inches (114.3 mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,880 x 1,440 (564 ppi)
|2,880 x 1,440 (801 ppi)
|1,920 x 1,080 (431 ppi)
|1,920 x 1,200 (403 ppi)
|1,620 x 1,080 (434 ppi)
|Screen type
|QHD+ FullVision IPS
|4K HDR Triluminos
|FHD 1080p
|IPS LCD full HD
|IPS LCD
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|3,230mAh
|3,200mAh
|3,000mAh
|3,505mAh
|Internal storage
|32GB
|64GB
|64GB
|64GB
|32GB
|External storage
|microSD
|microSD
|microSD
|microSD
|microSD
|Rear camera
|13MP, f/1.8 (wide: 13MP, f/2.4
|19MP
|Dual lens 20MP monochrome, 12MP RGB, f/2.2
|16MP, f/2
|12MP, f/2
|Front-facing cam
|5MP, f/2.2
|13Mp, f/2
|8MP, f/1.9
|8MP, f/2
|8MP
|Video capture
|4k at 30fps
|4K at 30fps, slow motion at 960fps
|4K at 30fps
|1080p at 30fps
|4K at 30fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|v4.2
|v4.2
|v4.1
|v4.2
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Octo-core Kirin 960
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|GPU
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 540
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 506
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|3GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.1
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.1
|Android 7.1
|Standout features
|18:9 FullVision display, Google Assistant, IP68 certified, Quick Charge 3.0, wireless charging (US), Quad DAC (Asia), fingerprint sensor
|Google Cast, Motion Eye slow motion capture, 4K HDR display, high-res audio, IP68 certified, Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass 5, Huawei SuperCharge, Leica Dual-Camera 2.0
|Fingerprint sensor, near-stock Android, Google Assistant, smart amplifier with Dolby Atmos
|QWERTY keyboard, DTEK security, enterprise ready, programmable app shortcuts, Quick Charge 3.0, BBM
|Accessories
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
* Specs in italics are unconfirmed, but we will update as more details become available.
