MWC's best phones head-to-head: It's (mostly) about the display

LG G6 Sony Xperia XZ Premium Huawei P10 Nokia 6 Arte Black edition BlackBerry KEYone Pricing Not available Not available Not available €259 (around $274) $549 Known dimensions 148.9 x 74.9 x 7.9 mm (5.86 x 2.91 x 0.31 inches) 156 x 77 x 7.9 mm (6.14 x 3.03 x 0.31 inches) 145.3 x 69.3 x 6.98 mm (5.72 x 2.73 x 0.27 inches) 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (6.06 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches) 149 x 72.3 x 9.4 mm (5.87 x 2.85 x 0.37 inches) Weight 163g (5.75 ounces) 195g (6.88 ounces) 145g (5.11 ounces) Not available Not available Screen size 5.7 inches (144.78mm) 5.5 inches (139.7mm) 5.1 inches 5.5 inches (139.7mm) 4.5 inches (114.3 mm) Screen resolution 2,880 x 1,440 (564 ppi) 2,880 x 1,440 (801 ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (431 ppi) 1,920 x 1,200 (403 ppi) 1,620 x 1,080 (434 ppi) Screen type QHD+ FullVision IPS 4K HDR Triluminos FHD 1080p IPS LCD full HD IPS LCD Battery 3,300mAh 3,230mAh 3,200mAh 3,000mAh 3,505mAh Internal storage 32GB 64GB 64GB 64GB 32GB External storage microSD microSD microSD microSD microSD Rear camera 13MP, f/1.8 (wide: 13MP, f/2.4 19MP Dual lens 20MP monochrome, 12MP RGB, f/2.2 16MP, f/2 12MP, f/2 Front-facing cam 5MP, f/2.2 13Mp, f/2 8MP, f/1.9 8MP, f/2 8MP Video capture 4k at 30fps 4K at 30fps, slow motion at 960fps 4K at 30fps 1080p at 30fps 4K at 30fps NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.2 v4.2 v4.2 v4.1 v4.2 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octo-core Kirin 960 Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 GPU Adreno 530 Adreno 540 Mali-G71 MP8 Adreno 505 Adreno 506 RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 3GB WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Operating system Android 7.0 Android 7.1 Android 7.0 Android 7.1 Android 7.1 Standout features 18:9 FullVision display, Google Assistant, IP68 certified, Quick Charge 3.0, wireless charging (US), Quad DAC (Asia), fingerprint sensor Google Cast, Motion Eye slow motion capture, 4K HDR display, high-res audio, IP68 certified, Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass 5, Huawei SuperCharge, Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 Fingerprint sensor, near-stock Android, Google Assistant, smart amplifier with Dolby Atmos QWERTY keyboard, DTEK security, enterprise ready, programmable app shortcuts, Quick Charge 3.0, BBM Accessories Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable

* Specs in italics are unconfirmed, but we will update as more details become available.

