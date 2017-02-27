Streamer completes every NES game ever made

In all, it took Kusielczuk 3,435 hours to finish the 714 games, which included all 679 titles released in North America and 35 PAL exclusives. Some were quickly completed, but for other games that didn't have a dedicated "ending," he continued playing until the game began looping or there was simply no other way to progress.

While Kusielczuk achievement will surely inspire copycats, the good news is that it will take other speedrunners and streamers around three years to reach the same milestone. However, the NES community has consistently shown that time is no obstacle, meaning we'll likely report a new world record in late 2019/early 2020.