Streamer completes every NES game ever made

In May 2014, Piotr Delgado "The Mexican Runner" Kusielczuk wanted a new challenge. His Super Castlevania IV speed runs were leaving him burned out and he wanted to tackle something different for the entertainment of his Twitch followers. Friends suggested that instead of completing NES games as fast as possible, he should perhaps think about beating every game ever made for the platform. Starting with Whomp 'Em on May 28th, 2014, Kusielczuk methodically completed all 714 titles, eventually completing the final world in his final game, Super Mario 3, yesterday.
In all, it took Kusielczuk 3,435 hours to finish the 714 games, which included all 679 titles released in North America and 35 PAL exclusives. Some were quickly completed, but for other games that didn't have a dedicated "ending," he continued playing until the game began looping or there was simply no other way to progress.
While Kusielczuk achievement will surely inspire copycats, the good news is that it will take other speedrunners and streamers around three years to reach the same milestone. However, the NES community has consistently shown that time is no obstacle, meaning we'll likely report a new world record in late 2019/early 2020.