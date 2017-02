Sony invited us to their MWC booth to run down a few announcements in the span of about 30 minutes. Since you might not have a half hour to dedicate to catching the full video, so we've distilled down the most important details to a 5-minute recap. Catch info on the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia Touch and Xperia Ear Open-style Concept and keep the bulk of your lunch break for playing Super Mario Run.

