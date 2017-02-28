Engadget giveaway - Win a Basslet wearable subwoofer courtesy of Lofelt!

Good headphones can usually deliver a bass-rich sound to your ears, but if you're interested in bumping up the visceral enjoyment of your beats, the Basslet can help. This haptic wearable delivers a low-end rumble -- spanning frequencies from 10 to 250 Hz -- to your wrist to enhance your listening experience. A single dongle interfaces with your headphone cable to connect with the Basslet, while two simple controls let you adjust the intensity of the bass. This wearable doesn't deliver audible low end, rather, the LoSound engine inside translates your current jam's bass into a haptic rumble to complement the listening experience. The Basslet provides six or more hours of bass-heavy listening before needing a charge, leaving plenty of time to immerse yourself in a groove. This week, Lofelt has provided us with a trio of Basslets for three lucky readers. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning!