Engadget giveaway - Win a Basslet wearable subwoofer courtesy of Lofelt!

Good headphones can usually deliver a bass-rich sound to your ears, but if you're interested in bumping up the visceral enjoyment of your beats, the Basslet can help. This haptic wearable delivers a low-end rumble -- spanning frequencies from 10 to 250 Hz -- to your wrist to enhance your listening experience. A single dongle interfaces with your headphone cable to connect with the Basslet, while two simple controls let you adjust the intensity of the bass. This wearable doesn't deliver audible low end, rather, the LoSound engine inside translates your current jam's bass into a haptic rumble to complement the listening experience. The Basslet provides six or more hours of bass-heavy listening before needing a charge, leaving plenty of time to immerse yourself in a groove. This week, Lofelt has provided us with a trio of Basslets for three lucky readers. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning!
- Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
- Contest is open to all residents of the 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
- Winners will be chosen randomly. Three (3) winners will each receive one (1) Basslet wrist-worn personal subwoofer ($199 value each).
- If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
- This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
- The full list of rules, in all its legalese glory, can be found here.
- Entries can be submitted until March 1st at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!