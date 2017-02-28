ICYMI: San Diego's smart street lights and Norway's robotic sea snakes

Today on In Case You Missed It: AT&T is teaming with GE to install 3,200 smart sensors atop San Diego's public street lights. These devices, part of a $30 million infrastructure upgrade, will help city administrators better track and manage everything from traffic and parking to weather advisories and even crime reporting.

We also take a look at a new robotic snake submersible from Norwegian manufacturer, Eelume AS. This segmented drone is designed to fit into tight spaces as it cruises around, inspecting submerged oil and natural gas pipelines. Best of all, it never has to surface. Instead, it recharges using a base station anchored to the seafloor.

