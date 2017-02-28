Walmart's new app helps you skip store lines

Walmart doesn't just want its mobile app to speed up your checkout -- now, it might help you avoid lines altogether for certain services. An upgrade to the app has introduced "express lane" services for both prescription pickups and money transfers. Once you've filled in a medicine or money transfer order on your phone, you just have to waltz up to the appropriate store counter, scan a QR code with the app and complete your business.
You may have to wait a while to use these features. They'll start rolling out to stores in March, but the deployment will only finish sometime in the fall. Still, this could be a serious time-saver, particularly for prescriptions. If you just need a refill, the biggest hassle in the near future may be the trip to the store.