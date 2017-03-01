In the official making-of video, you can see how some elements were cut to shape, sprayed with paint (with color guidance from Pantone) and eventually toyed around with different lighting plus positioning. All of this, of course, was done with the FullVision display's 18:9 aspect ratio in mind, so the elements adhere to match the G6's screen composition. The result is a vivid wallpaper with natural colors and varied textures.

But the work didn't stop there. LG used different materials to assemble three more versions of the same layout, one for each optional UI theme to match the phone's color: Ice Platinum, Astro Black or Mystic White. It's no wonder this project alone took two long months. To be fair, though, this isn't the first time that we've seen big companies spend far too long making a background: Google and Microsoft have both done similar in the past. Still, they all get marks for effort.

