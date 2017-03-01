Show More Results

Watch LG's G6 wallpaper get assembled by hand

It's all about natural colors and balanced proportions.
Richard Lai, @richardlai
10m ago in Mobile
LG

During my visit to LG's headquarters in South Korea a few weeks ago, one surprising thing I learned was that the G6's hero wallpaper -- the one with a subtle "6" in it -- was not a digital render, but was in fact a combination of paper, acrylic, paint and two months of patience.

In the official making-of video, you can see how some elements were cut to shape, sprayed with paint (with color guidance from Pantone) and eventually toyed around with different lighting plus positioning. All of this, of course, was done with the FullVision display's 18:9 aspect ratio in mind, so the elements adhere to match the G6's screen composition. The result is a vivid wallpaper with natural colors and varied textures.

But the work didn't stop there. LG used different materials to assemble three more versions of the same layout, one for each optional UI theme to match the phone's color: Ice Platinum, Astro Black or Mystic White. It's no wonder this project alone took two long months. To be fair, though, this isn't the first time that we've seen big companies spend far too long making a background: Google and Microsoft have both done similar in the past. Still, they all get marks for effort.

By Richard Lai @richardlai

Richard's love for gadgets was probably triggered by an electric shock at the age of five while poking his finger into power sockets for no reason. Since then he has managed to destroy a few more desktops and phones until he was sent to England for school. Somehow he ended up in London, where he had the golden opportunity to buy a then senior editor a pint of lager, and here we are.

