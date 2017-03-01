Show More Results

Nokia got better at Android phones, fast

They may not be flagships, but they're simply decent phones.

Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
16m ago in Mobile
    In case you forgot, Nokia's new 6, 5 and 3 aren't actually the company's first Android devices. Many years ago, it made a mistake the Nokia X. It wasn't really aimed at western markets and (if you ever got to play with one), it wasn't really all that good. Fortunately, this second attempt demonstrates that the company's far more serious with Android, with a classy Scandinavian design notes and an unobtrusive (and importantly up to date) mobile operating system. All the devices clock in at under $250, too, which means Nokia's taking aim at the mid-range smartphone heartland. The company has learned fast.

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.

    In this article: gear, google, hands-on, mobile, mwc2017, nokia, nokia3, nokia5, nokia6, video
    Mat Smith
    Mat once failed an audition to be the Milkybar Kid: an advert creation that pushed white chocolate on gluttonous British children. Two decades later, having repressed that early rejection, he completed a three-year teaching stint in Japan with help from world-class internet and a raft of bizarre DS titles. After a few weeks back in the UK, he's recently returned to Japan, heading up our coverage of a country that's obsessed with technology -- often in very unusual ways.
