'Descent'-inspired 'Sublevel Zero Redux' coming to PS4

"The game itself is an homage to one of our favorite games, the classic 6DoF shooter Descent," says lead artist and cofounder Gary Lloyd from developer Sigtrap. However, it's been updated with random procedural generation, looting and crafting, permadeath and other modern elements.

While inspired by the original's 8-bit low-poly look, Sublevel Zero: Redux was modernized with "hyper-saturated" neon lighting and colors. "The soundtrack likewise starts from chiptune roots and adds a modern twist to create a pulse-pounding orchestral glitch score," adds Lloyd. Other new features include over 70 new rooms, an enhanced campaign that gets harder as you get better, two new enemies, elite unlockable foes and more.

The team had overcome some adversity to get to this point, as its original publisher went bankrupt shortly after the original Sublevel Zero was released. The game launched last week on the Xbox One, and is coming to the PS4 on March 8th.