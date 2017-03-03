Fan requests didn't change 'Nioh' too much

"The first problem we encountered after researching feedback was that many members of our team became too influenced and affected by the opinions of the players," Team Ninja's Fumihiko Yasuda writes. Specifically, people kept asking for the game to be open world and for the Ki Pulse system to be scrapped. Both ideas were ultimately rejected.

But fan suggestions for things that wouldn't fundamentally alter the game or cost a ton of money were taken into account. How the game's camera lock-on system for enemies works was one instance where player feedback was implemented.

"Ultimately, I tried to remind everyone that we are the developers who are creating this game," Yasuda says. "By attempting to consider all of those opinions, we were not arriving at solid solutions, but rather creating more questions."

Given Team Ninja's rocky history after the departure of Dead or Alive creator and Ninja Gaiden resurrectionist Tomonobu Itagaki, the studio establishing its own identity with a new game was absolutely crucial. And, given Team Ninja's output since Itagaki left (Ninja Gaiden 3 was not good whatsoever), it was of the utmost importance that the studio to get its next project right.

Based on what critics and fans have said, at least in terms of Metacritic ratings , Yasuda's instincts were right.

