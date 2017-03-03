Show More Results

Here's everything from MWC 2017 in under four minutes

Fair warning: We get slightly musical in this one.

Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
1h ago in Mobile
    After a week of smartphones, sleepless nights and succulent meals, that's a wrap for team Engadget at Mobile World Congress! Even though this felt like a more subdued show than in recent years, there was still plenty to ogle at Barcelona's Fira Gran Via.

    Expect a few stories dissecting the trends we felt on the ground to officially put a nail in this show, but they won't make a whole lot of sense unless you've been following the news since day one. Don't worry, though, if some of the details elude you, we cooked up a quick, four-minute recap of MWC's highlights to help jog your memory. Oh, and fair warning: There's singing in this one.

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.

    By Chris Velazco @chrisvelazco
    Chris is Engadget's Senior Mobile Editor, and moonlights as a professional moment ruiner. He spent his formative years taking apart Sega consoles and writing awful fan fiction. To his utter shock, that passion for electronics and words would eventually lead him to covering startups of all stripes at TechCrunch. The first phone he ever swooned over was the Nokia 7610, and he also really hates writing about himself in the third person.
