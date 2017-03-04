Backstage with the big winners of the IGF and GDC awards

Every year, the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice award shows bring a bit of glitz and glamour to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. And 2017 was no different. The two back-to-back spectacles honor the most innovative and important titles of the past year, covering everything from mobile gaming and student projects to mainstream, AAA extravaganzas.

We went backstage with the winners directly after they received their awards, capturing their thoughts on the industry -- and their massive smiles.