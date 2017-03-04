Google reveals HP's Chromebook for schools coming out in April

There's another Chromebook option for schools looking to equip their students with Google's laptops. Mountain View has revealed that HP will release a new rugged Chromebook for education in mid-April. It's a 360-degree convertible that features USB-C charging and a rear/world-facing camera, just like the Chromebooks Asus and Acer debuted in January. The computer also works with an optional stylus. However, it's unclear if it's the same low-cost stylus based on the the #2 pencil that comes with the Asus and the Acer machines -- Google didn't exactly go into details about the product's specs.