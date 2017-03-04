Show More Results

Image credit: iFixit
iFixit teardown reveals what's inside a Nintendo Switch

That shiny metal shielding helps keep everything cool.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Gadgetry
iFixit

Now that Nintendo's newest console is on store shelves you may be familiar with the outside of it, but what's inside? The crew at iFixit has completed its teardown of the Switch, pulling apart the console and those Joy-Con controllers. Within, they predictably came across its NVIDIA Tegra CPU, 2GB of RAM and a 16Wh battery.

It appears that things came apart rather easily, so if you should happen to drop one while using it in tablet mode then repairs may not be that difficult. There's a small fan, along with a heatpipe and metal casing that serves to diffuse heat along the rear. They even dug into its base, complete with x-ray shots, if that's what you're into.

