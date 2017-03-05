Uber's solution to leadership woes may be a second-in-command

The company isn't commenting on the rumor apart from acknowledging Kalanick's recent remarks that he needs to "grow up" and is looking for "leadership help."

If accurate, this may be as much in Kalanick's interest as anything else. A second in command might silence some of those calling for the CEO to quit, reassuring them that the company's success or failure isn't solely attributable to him. The upshot, of course, is that this might help Uber avoid making some decisions it regrets later. You won't necessarily see a dramatically kinder and gentler Uber, but it may find itself in trouble less often than before.