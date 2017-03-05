Show More Results

Your WD networked drive is vulnerable to remote attacks

The My Cloud line has some conspicuous security holes.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
50m ago in Security
WD

If you have one of Western Digital's My Cloud nstorage drives, you might be particularly vulnerable to internet attacks. Exploitee.rs has discovered a number of unpatched security flaws in most My Cloud models that let remote intruders bypass the login, insert their own commands and upload files without permission. In numerous cases, it's a matter of poorly implemented scripts. Also, every command exectued through the web interface has full access to the operating system -- an attacker would have the keys to the kingdom.

The kicker? WD did fix one login bypass flaw through a firmware update, but it introduced another in the process.

We've asked WD for its take on the situation and will let you know if it has a response. However, the Exploitee.rs team says it's revealing these pre-patch bugs to the public because of WD's "reputation within the community." Supposedly, the company doesn't pay attention to the seriousness of security flaws -- this open disclosure is a way of pressuring WD into action. True or not, you may not want to allow internet access to your My Cloud gear unless it's absolutely necessary.

