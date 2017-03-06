B&O adds to its wireless speaker lineup with the Beolit 17

Speaking of design, you can expect similar premium materials we've seen on other B&O Play devices. The Beolit 17 retains the aluminum speaker grill and leather carrying strap from its predecessors. The top and bottom is made of what the company calls "a robust polymer" that will stand up to being hauled around as needed. There's also a non-slip tray up top where you can lay your phone down without worrying about whether or not it will get scratched up.

Of course, when it comes to portable speakers, battery life is a key selling point. With the Beolit 17, B&O is claiming up to 24 hours of battery life, certainly enough to get you through an outdoor dinner party or a day at the park. This new model also features a new one-touch connection button that can be set to one of four modes in the Beoplay App. Those modes include Alarm complete with snooze function, Connect that resumes music where you left off, Remote for skipping/playing tracks and ToneTouch that employs your go-to audio preset. You can select from a number of ToneTouch sound settings in the Beoplay app as well.

If you're looking for a new wireless speaker, the Beolit 17 is available now directly from B&O's online store or from its third-party retailers. You can expect to hand over $499 (£449/€499) to nab one.