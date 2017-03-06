Nintendo Switch controllers can steer games on your computer

Ever since gamers discovered that the Nintendo Switch's Pro Controller works with computers, there's been a lingering question: what about the Joy-Cons you get with the system itself? Yes, thankfully. Both Nintendo Actu and Sam Williams have verified that the peripherals work as Bluetooth controllers on Macs and Windows PCs so long as you use an app that binds buttons to mouse and keyboard controls. They should work with Android, too, although Nintendo Actu warns that it saw serious lag -- your experience may vary depending on the mobile device you're using.
This will only be of limited use given that you're only getting a relatively basic gamepad with each Joy-Con, and you may have to change your configurations with each game. With that said, it's still a treat for Switch owners who like to play on their PCs and would rather not buy another gamepad unless it's absolutely necessary.
Les Joy-Con sont également reconnus nativement sur PC et fonctionnent comme des manettes indépendantes. Idéal pour la co-op! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/fg1qIIlLZr— Nintendo Actu (@NintendoActu) February 28, 2017
Wow, bonus Nintendo Switch feature I wasn't expecting: JoyCons easily double as OSX bluetooth controllers pic.twitter.com/3K99S1AAuF— Sam Williams (@stimply) March 5, 2017