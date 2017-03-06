Nintendo Switch controllers can steer games on your computer

Ever since gamers discovered that the Nintendo Switch's Pro Controller works with computers, there's been a lingering question: what about the Joy-Cons you get with the system itself? Yes, thankfully. Both Nintendo Actu and Sam Williams have verified that the peripherals work as Bluetooth controllers on Macs and Windows PCs so long as you use an app that binds buttons to mouse and keyboard controls. They should work with Android, too, although Nintendo Actu warns that it saw serious lag -- your experience may vary depending on the mobile device you're using.