How to stop the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con from losing sync

After pulling apart the problematic paddle, he soldered a small length of wire onto the board to help the Bluetooth signal out. Turns out that the makeshift antenna was all that was needed to fix what was wrong. The YouTube user even got some extra range out of the device, putting around 40 feet between him and the console and not having any real issues.

So, if your controller keeps losing sync during marathon Breath of the Wild sessions and you wat to get adventurous in real life, you too can fix what appears to be a design flaw with Nintendo's fastest selling console to date.