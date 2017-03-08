You can now use Apple Pay to donate to 22 UK charities

Participating organisations include: ActionAid UK, Alzheimer's Society, Barnardo's, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Comic Relief, Concern Worldwide (UK), DEC, Marie Curie, Oxfam, (RED), The Royal British Legion, RNIB, RNLI, RSPB, RSPCA, Scope, Sightsavers, Unicef UK, VSO, WaterAid, and WWF-UK.

Although charities encourage donations via a number of avenues, some still pursue street collections. This has given risen to chuggers or charity muggers, people who stand in busy pedestrian areas with high-visibility jackets and try to get passers-by to part with their money. Apple Pay, on the other hand, is designed to be as frictionless as possible, ensuring those willing to pledge money aren't put off by forms and having to remember their login.