Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

You can now use Apple Pay to donate to 22 UK charities

Barnardo's, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Comic Relief and just a few of the organisations involved.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
195 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

Apple has partnered with 22 UK charities to let iOS users pledge donations using Apple Pay. The feature, which rolled out in the US last November, operates inside the Safari browser and lets anyone with a supported iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch securely send money to their favourite organisation using only their fingerprint.

Participating organisations include: ActionAid UK, Alzheimer's Society, Barnardo's, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Comic Relief, Concern Worldwide (UK), DEC, Marie Curie, Oxfam, (RED), The Royal British Legion, RNIB, RNLI, RSPB, RSPCA, Scope, Sightsavers, Unicef UK, VSO, WaterAid, and WWF-UK.

Although charities encourage donations via a number of avenues, some still pursue street collections. This has given risen to chuggers or charity muggers, people who stand in busy pedestrian areas with high-visibility jackets and try to get passers-by to part with their money. Apple Pay, on the other hand, is designed to be as frictionless as possible, ensuring those willing to pledge money aren't put off by forms and having to remember their login.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file