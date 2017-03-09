Google Home works with eBay's ShopBot to price your stuff

During the demo, Pittman asked the bot to help him price a Canon camera. After asking him about its condition and model, the bot gave him an estimate. The exec says it could bring more sellers to eBay, since people can easily find out if some of the junk they have lying around are valuable enough to be sold. "When technology can start doing the heavy lifting and providing you with a concierge-like personalized service," he added, "then that's when we've really made great strides."

Unfortunately, he didn't say when the feature will roll out to users, though Google revealed that eBay has migrated to its cloud platform from Microsoft Azure. We'll just have to keep an eye out for its official launch.