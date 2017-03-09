Marines had swapped nude photos of female soldiers since last May

Sources pointed Business Insider to the site, called AnonIB. It apparently had a section dedicated to service members, which was used as a photo request-and-exchange forum since at least last May. Threads asking for revealing images of female service members -- "wins," as they were termed -- specified by name, unit or where they were stationed. Photos were found across the internet, some self-posted from services like Instagram.

After the story broke, users were still posting on the Facebook group (since taken down) asking for the photos. Allegedly, replies pointed users to a Dropbox account "Girls of MU," where some photos were uploaded. A Dropbox spokesperson confirmed to Engadget that said images have been taken down.

Spokespeople for the armed branches have condemned the actions of service members exploiting their peers. Today, two female soldiers identified themselves as victims of the illegal photo sharing ring, urging others to similarly step up and meet the Marines' top commander, General Robert Neller.