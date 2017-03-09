VSCO brings GIFs to its main iPhone app

The new feature appears to function very much like DSCO does: Open the in-app camera, switch to DSCO mode, hold the rainbow-colored circle to record a few seconds of video, then swipe to choose preset filters and post away. The company didn't say whether this means the standalone DSCO app will be discontinued. What it did make clear in its blog post introducing the feature is that like DSCO, GIF creation will remain exclusive to iOS.

With the update, which VSCO says is rolling out in the next couple weeks, the app will also add some meat to its community features. The option to favorite an image will be added, although VSCO calls it "a private acknowledgment between two people," since only an image's creator will be able to see if their photos have been starred. Users will also soon be able to block annoying people, but not entirely: Blocked users will still be able to see a person's images, but will be unable to follow them or interact with their posts.

VSCO's devotion to Apple devices is clear: DSCO was introduced in late 2015 but has yet to make its way to Android. The company has previously addressed this preference, saying on its support website that "due to some device limitations found while developing for Android, there are some key features that are available for the iOS version that are not available in the Android version of VSCO." With that in mind, non-iPhone users shouldn't expect to see GIF capabilities on their VSCO apps any time soon, if ever.