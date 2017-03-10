Google insists Hangouts for consumers isn't going away

@amitfulay What will happen to current consumer Hangouts users? — Andrew King (@andrewkingmusic) March 10, 2017

Which came hours after he identified the product focuses for Google's messaging apps:

This further crystallizes our efforts around Allo and Duo for consumers and Hangouts for productivity/business users — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) March 9, 2017

Obviously, "not going anywhere" has no time frame, but at least that means consumer Hangouts probably won't be replaced tomorrow. It will almost certainly be at some point, as consumer apps relying on the old platform won't work after April 25th. In Google's long obsession with churning out chat platforms, it's never quite certain which of last year's promises the company will keep.