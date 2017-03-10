ICYMI: Airbus and Italdesign exhibit a Pop.Up future

Meanwhile, Italian artist Norma Jeane and the engineers at Codame have introduced a robot with an unusual mission to the Sonoran desert. The ShyBot's only objective is to stay as far away from human beings as possible, at all times. For six days, the six-wheeled bot roamed the Coachella Valley area and was able to successfully avoid everyone -- even the drones being used to track the experiment. GPS technology was used to track ShyBot in real time, and a camera on it transmitted its point of view to a San Francisco art gallery.



