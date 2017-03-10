Samsung completes its biggest acquisition ever

Despite its explosive growth, Samsung has mostly preferred to buy smaller startups or develop its own technology. That changed last November when the company announced it would purchase Harman International Industries, Incorporated for about $8 billion, and tonight it confirmed the deal is complete.
Harman president Dinesh Paliwal said "Samsung provides Harman with the scale, platform and complementary technologies to accelerate growth and extend our global market leadership in automotive, smart audio and connected technologies....Samsung and Harman will define – and drive – the future of automotive." If you're not sure how that works, remember Harman is the parent company of not only the Harman Kardon
That's also a different way of going about things compared to Google's Android Auto and