A new 'Steven Universe' RPG is headed to consoles

Steven Universe, if you're not familiar, is a Cartoon Network show about -- you guessed it -- Steven and his adventures in Beach City. It's a gorgeous series that frequently pulls on the old heartstrings, exploring important themes about family, self-worth and relationships. Oh, and the tunes are pretty catchy too. Like Attack the Light, Grumpyface Studios is working on the story for Save the Light with series creator Rebecca Sugar. It's an original tale that serves "as an entry point for players unfamiliar with Steven Universe," while also building out the lore for long-time fans.

Cartoon Network says the game will be coming out this summer. A full list of platforms is yet to be disclosed, but Sony has already said it's coming to PlayStation 4. We should hear a lot more at PAX East this weekend.