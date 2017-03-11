SXSW 2017: What to watch out for over the weekend

What do Ridley Scott, Bill Nye, La La Land and Joe Biden have in common? You guessed it, all of them are featuring at SXSW this weekend. And that's just the start. Scott is here promoting the next installment of the Alien movie franchise, so isn't presenting a keynote. But fans of the movies should keep an eye out over the weekend though, as you never know where he might pop up.

Bill Nye on the other hand is here in full "Science Guy" force, with the premier of his documentary feature that follows his journey in Carl Sagan's footsteps. Buzz Aldrin is also here later in the week, but there appears to be no immediate plan to recreate their recent fashion collaboration.

In other movie news, Lionsgate -- the studio behind almost the best picture last year -- will be hosting a fireside chat with Justin Hurwitz, the man responsible for that sound track, and the cameo appearances of hot music tech (such as Native Instruments' Maschine, and the Roli Seaboard) in the film.

Last year's biggest keynote was undoubtedly, then President, Barack Obama. This year, his wingman Joe Biden is in Austin to talk about his work in the fight against cancer, and the Biden Foundation. We'll be there, and expect video highlights to follow.

There's more to SXSW than celebrities and keynotes though. So rest assured we'll be hopping across town scoping out the best new gear, events and other weirdness that Austin's most famous show has to offer.