TAG Heuer confirms March 14th debut for its next Android watch

Those rumors of TAG Heuer unveiling its next Android Wear watch this month? They're true. The brand has posted a pair of teasers confirming that it will unveil a future Connected smartwatch on March 14th. There are no major giveaways regarding the design (surprise: it'll likely be familiar), but there is a hint that it'll be better-suited to women's wrists than the chunky original. In a teaser video, TAG chief Jean-Claude Biver says that women had input -- don't be surprised if you see an option for a smaller case, different colors and other features that make the wristwear more accessible.
Previous leaks had hinted that the design would revolve around modularity, letting you swap in a mechanical timepiece if the digital one isn't fashionable for a given situation. It would also pack in considerably more features, including Android Pay support, a brighter screen and GPS. The new Connected is still likely be mind-bogglingly expensive compared to most smartwatches, but we suspect TAG won't mind. The first model easily outperformed the company's (admittedly modest) expectations, and a follow-up won't need to sell in massive numbers to justify its existence.
