TAG Heuer confirms March 14th debut for its next Android watch

Those rumors of TAG Heuer unveiling its next Android Wear watch this month? They're true. The brand has posted a pair of teasers confirming that it will unveil a future Connected smartwatch on March 14th. There are no major giveaways regarding the design (surprise: it'll likely be familiar), but there is a hint that it'll be better-suited to women's wrists than the chunky original. In a teaser video, TAG chief Jean-Claude Biver says that women had input -- don't be surprised if you see an option for a smaller case, different colors and other features that make the wristwear more accessible.