Catch the highlights of Senator Cory Booker's speech at SXSW 2017

Booker's a great speaker -- here are the highlights.

Nathan Ingraham, @nateingraham
21m ago in Internet
    Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) is known for being an inspirational speaker, and he brought his game face to SXSW 2017. As one of the opening speakers for the show, he spent an hour answering questions and talking about what keeps him motivated and endlessly positive despite the difficult political climate he's working in. Booker's also pretty adept at social media and talked at length about how he's using it to connect with his constituents, and why the negative attitudes running rampant on the internet don't get him down.

